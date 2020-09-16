Harlingen - James Lynn Kirkpatrick unexpectedly went to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Harlingen, TX at the age of 62. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
James was born on September 3, 1958 in Harlingen, Texas to Lynn Freeman Kirkpatrick and Katy Munoz. He shared his life with his eight siblings, whom he loved dearly and who have many memories of a childhood spent outdoors.
James worked as a welder during his younger years in a business run by him, his father, and brothers. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with loved ones. Anyone who knew him would tell you that James would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation. He was loyal and kind to anyone he met and was always the first to offer a hand to anyone in need. James loved animals, particularly his "kitty-cats," who he always made sure were taken care of.
James is survived by his wife Jacqueline Kirkpatrick; his two children (who were his entire world), James and Nicole Kirkpatrick; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Haven; his brother, David; and sisters, Brenda Lee, Norma Jean, Carolyn Kay, Penny Elaine, and Amanda Jane. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, HL, JD and Paul.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.
For those desiring, memorial contribution can be made to the Humane Society of Harlingen, 1106 Markowsky Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.