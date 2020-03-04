|
|
HARLINGEN - James Michael "Coach Mike" Morton passed away of natural causes on February 25 at his home in Harlingen, Texas.
Mike was born in Beaufort S.C. on August 14, 1953 to Jim and Elizabeth "Libby" Morton. Growing up, Mike and his family lived in many different states as his father was a career Marine.
After living in so many places, the Morton family eventually made Harlingen, Texas their home in 1969 where Mike graduated from the Marine Military Academy in 1972. While at MMA, he excelled in football, playing both offense (halfback) and defense (cornerback), basketball, and track. He was also captain and MVP in his junior and senior year in all sports. "Coach Mike's" athletic talent led him to attend Texas A&I on a football scholarship.
After college, Mike began coaching and teaching, which would become the passion of his life. He ultimately joined his father, "Big Coach," his brother, "Coach Tom," and the Marine Military Academy coaching staff where he would spend the next 37 years influencing and guiding young men both in the classroom and on the field. Known for his sense of humor, outrageous wit, and charismatic way of storytelling, he would affectionately be addressed as "Coach Mike" by his students and players for the rest of his life.
Mike is survived by his brothers Jim (Ethel) Morton and Ken (Carla) Morton; nephews Scott Mullen, Adam Mullen, Jake Morton, Kaner Morton, Nate Morton, Michael Morton, Jimmy Morton, Ryan Morton and Ty Morton; and nieces, April Morton, Karre Morton, and Grace Morton. He also leaves behind his beloved terriers, Riley and Scout.
McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas is handling arrangements. No immediate services are scheduled; however, a memorial celebrating "Coach Mike's" life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. For those wishing to commemorate his life, the family suggests that they make donations to the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, Texas in his name: James Michael "Coach Mike" Morton.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 4, 2020