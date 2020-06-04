Harlingen - James Milton Boykin, 84, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. James was born in Santa Rosa, TX on July 3, 1935 to I.W. and Claudia Mae Boykin. He was known by several nicknames over the years which were Dickie, Jim, Tex, and Mr. B.
James spent his early years in the Harlingen area until he joined the US Navy. He proudly served as a Boiler Tender with the US Navy and retired after 20 years of service. He then became a resident of Elmira, NY where he worked for the State of New York for 20 years as a Senior Stationary Engineer with the Elmira Psychiatric Center.
James was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was remembered also for his beautiful handwriting; James would write his daughter and siblings letters. He was always happy, jolly and left a big impact on anyone he met. He never went a day without a smile on his face. James also had a love for his multiple trucks that he purchased and took care of.
He is survived by daughter, Annette C. Boykin; grandson, Austin Blake Hedrick; siblings, Donnie Boykin (Bo) of Brownsville, Yvonne Willis (Dalton) of Kingsville, TX, Iva Jo Gray (Sterling) of Harlingen; Franklin Dennis Boykin (Patsy) of Combes; sister-in-law, Sandra Cook of Elmira, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Anna Boykin, sister, Elsie Palmer, brothers J.W. (Dub) Boykin, Curtis Leo Boykin, and Roger Boykin.
Visitation will be held at Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Graveside services will be held in Elmira, NY at a later date, where James will be buried next to his wife, Anna.
Those desiring to do so may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 4, 2020.