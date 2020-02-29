|
Corpus Christi - James Patrick Martinez, age 55, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his residence in Corpus Christi, Texas, a two time cancer survivor who fought for his life never backing down, 2 Timothy 4:7. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith: He was a loving and devoted husband and father; he supported his daughters in all their activities, especially in gymnastics traveling the country. He was a devoted provider for his family.
He was born December 18, 1964, in Harlingen, Texas, to Mr. and Mrs. Carlos and Concepcion T. Martinez Sr. He graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1983, and was very proud to have played football for the Harlingen Cardinals. James was an avid athlete and hunter, his favorite team was the NFL Baltimore Ravens. James a committed and dedicated employee for 30-years as a terminal manager at Southwestern Motor Transport in Corpus Christi, Texas. He loved his job. He will always be remembered and greatly loved forever.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving wife of 30 years, Susanna P. Martinez, two daughters, Alyssa Nicole Martinez and Danielle Kristen Martinez, Mother, Concepcion T. Martinez, Siblings, Frances Guzman (David), Carlos Martinez Jr. (Frances), Sally Ann Ramirez (Lazaro), Joseph Martinez (Melsandra); numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends, his God children, John Daniel Martinez, Andrew Michael Soliz, Ruben James Acosta, Rene Claudio Estrada, Noemi Ines Cruz and Tobias Pulido.
James is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Martinez Sr.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers will be his God sons, John Daniel Martinez, Andrew Michael Soliz, Ruben James Acosta, Rene Claudio Estrada and Tobias Pulido. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Carlos Martinez Jr., Joseph Martinez, Ruben Portales, David Guzman, Lupe Iglesias, Andrew Vasquez, and Lazaro Ramirez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 29, 2020