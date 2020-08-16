1/1
Jamianne Putnam
1956 - 2020
Harlingen - Jamianne Putnam was 64 and living in Harlingen, TX when she passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a hard-fought battle. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on July 3, 1956 to parents Ethel Ann DuBose and James Craig Putnam. She grew up with her siblings, Laurie Trevino and Mark Putnam, in Dallas, TX and then moved around to several places. She ended up in Harlingen, TX where she started her career as a respiratory therapist. She was an advocate for children with special needs. She started many programs to help her clients and went above and beyond the call of her profession. Jamie loved Harlingen because it was close to the beach. That was her happy place. She had sun, sand, and fun! She enjoyed traveling with her family, camping, and spending time with her friends.

Jamie was preceded in death by grandfather Ralph DuBose, grandmother Eugenia DuBose, father James Craig Putnam, son Jason Weaver and daughter Lauren Padilla. She is survived by mother Ethel Ann DuBose, brother Mark Putnam (sister-in-law Susan Putnam), sister Laurie Trevino (brother-in-law Reynaldo Trevino), nieces Ashley Trevino (Jerry Diaz), Chelsea Trevino and Katie Putnam, nephews Chase Putnam, Tanner Putnam, Trevor Putnam, Ryan Putnam and Kevin Atkinson, grand nephews Garrett Putnam, Blake Putnam, Jerry Rey Diaz, and Orrin Atkinson.

A memorial service and interment will be held later. Visit www.buckashcraft.com for updates, to sign the guestbook and to leave a memory.

Family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers. She loved and supported animals and 2 of her favorites is the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and Sea Turtles at South Padre Island. She loved all animals so you may choose a foundation you like.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
