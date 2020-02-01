|
San Benito - Jana Kay Landrum, 65 years old, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Jana was born in San Benito, Texas on September 4, 1954 to parents James Lambert Landrum and Lois Lovett Landrum both from "pioneer" families of San Benito. As a lifelong resident of San Benito, she was known to many as a kindhearted friend. To her family, she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.
Jana was a graduate of San Benito High School in 1971 and received her Bachelors of Home Economics from the University of Texas in Austin. She enjoyed a successful career as a Child Nutrition Director dedicating nearly 40 years of service to numerous school districts throughout Texas with combined 32 years of service with San Benito CISD.
Her love of her grandchildren was shown by endless hours of support in all their extracurricular activities providing stability, support and loving memories. Her feisty and indomitable spirit left all who knew her with a smile.
Jana is survived by children Melinda Garza (Rudy), Drew Kornegay and siblings, Marsha Uptegraph, Sharon Johnson (John), James L. Landrum, Jr. (Lois), sister in law, Amanda Landrum, and Aunt, Joyce Bobo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katelyn, Kylie and Sean Garza and Matthew, Drew and Peyton Kornegay and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Sean Lambert Kornegay parents, James and Lois Landrum, her brother, Grant Lovett Landrum, brother-in-laws, Clarence Eugene (Gene) Uptegraph and George Thomas Etheridge.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Kornegy, Drew Kornegay, Rudy Garza, Grant Landrum, Carr Grienier and Alexestar Serna. Honorary pallbearer Sean Garza, Peyton Kornegay and Kevin Uptegraph.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will commence on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the First Presbyterian Church, located at 566 N Reagan Street, San Benito, Texas 78586, with Minister Dillon Vanderford officiating. Interment will then follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586, (956)361-9192.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 1, 2020