Amarillo - Janet Blasingame, 83, passed away with her family by her side on October 13, 2020, after a lengthy battle with respiratory issues and complications of COVID-19.
Janet Dorothy Biddison was born on September 10, 1937 in Painesville, Ohio, to Lester and Kathryn Biddison. They moved to south Texas in 1948, where Janet worked at the family restaurant in Lozano. She graduated from Rio Hondo High School in 1955, and she met her husband, Glenn Blasingame, on a blind date in late 1956. They secretly married three months later on January 12, 1957.
The couple eventually relocated to Harlingen, where they raised four children: Danny, Debbie, Diane and Dale. Janet became a member of First Christian Church in 1966 and sang in the choir most of her adult life. She worked with her beloved colleagues at Pittman & Davis for more than 40 years, retiring at the age of 77. She proofed so many citrus orders over the years that she could recite the zip code for any city in the country. Some were easier to remember than others - including an order she handled to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for former President George H.W. Bush.
Janet spent the final four and a half years of her life living with Glenn, Debbie and Mark Zimmerman, her son-in-law, in Amarillo. She was an avid fan of the Food Network. She particularly loved Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, whom she got to meet in 2017 at her store in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Janet said meeting Drummond was one of the most exciting days of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Glenn; her daughters, Debbie Zimmerman (Mark) and Diane; her son, Dale; and her grandson, Kyle Wawarosky. She is also survived by her step-son, Tollie Blasingame; her step-granddaughter, Chelsea Baty; her brother, Lester Biddison (and his wife, Doris); and her cousin, Sandra Green, whom Janet considered a sister. Janet also adored the dogs in her family's life: Blackjack, Lucy, Olive, Sophie, Bella and Harley.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Audrey Evans; her son, Danny; her aunt, Babe Beigh; and her aunt and uncle, Russ and Dee Biddison.
A kind, sweet soul who was an amazing wife, mother, sister and friend, Janet was loved by all who knew her. Visitation will be held with health precautions in place at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen on Sunday, October 18 from 4-6 p.m. A small service for family and friends will be held with health precautions in place on Monday, October 19 at 11 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her honor to two organizations close to the family's hearts: Heal the City, an organization founded by Alan Keister, Janet's wonderful doctor, to provide free medical care to the uninsured in Amarillo (609 S. Carolina St., Amarillo, TX 79106) and Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (2914 Swiss Ave., Dallas, TX 75204).
