Harlingen - Janet went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. She was 75.
Janet was born on August 22, 1945 in Independence, Kansas to Ruby (Vonada) and Basil Metcalf. In 1955 she moved to Harlingen, Texas with her parents and younger brother Calvin.
Janet was a proud member of the Harlingen Cardinal graduating class of 1963. After high school, she attended Valley Central College, graduating with a degree in Accounting. She worked for various companies in Harlingen before finding her dream job of working for the City of Harlingen. Janet worked for the City of Harlingen for 30 years, 20 years in the Finance Department and the last 10 years at the Harlingen Police Department where she did payroll, retiring in June 2014.
Janet was an avid bowler for many years where she formed lifelong friendships.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Basil Metcalf. She is survived by a brother Calvin Metcalf of Las Cruces, New Mexico; 3 children: daughters Sheryl Reed and Missy (Charlie) Shofner of Harlingen, Texas; son James (Angel) Reed of Houston, Texas; 2 grandchildren: Joshua David of Harlingen, Texas and Ashley Reed of Houston, Texas; her faithful companion Molly Jo and numerous cousins and friends.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are members of the Harlingen Police Department.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Harlingen Humane Society, Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church or a charity of one's choice
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.