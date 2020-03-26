|
Lyford/Harlingen - Born October 7, 1929 in Lyford, Texas to Swedish Immigrants in the Swedish Community of Stockholm on the farm of Ben & Hulda Malm.
She graduated from Lyford High School Class of 1946 and attended Durham's Business College in Harlingen. On April 3, 1948 went to work for Texas Employers Insurance and retired in 1979.
On June 12, 1970, she married J.W. "Bill" Nicol. Janette became a wife, stepmother and grandmother. Bill & Janette had many happy years with their grandchildren.
Janette's early part of her life was an active member of Evangelical Covenant Church in the Stockholm Community. She enjoyed music and was the pianist at the church. Later she became an active member of the First Baptist Church in Harlingen.
She loved bowling and was on several teams over the years. Another of Janette's hobby was cross-stitching which she shared with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ben & Hulda Malm; husband J.W. "Bill" Nicol; sisters: Vernell Malm, Lenore Sloane, Lanell Carr and Arlene Bellatti; niece Patty Sloane Burch; and stepson W.M. "Bill" Nicol.
Ms. Janette Malm Nicol is survived by her brother Wilburn Malm of Lyford, Texas; brother-in-law Ron Bellatti of San Diego, California; stepson George Nicol and stepdaughter Mary Hough. Also surviving are her loving nieces and nephews Sandy Sloane Louis (Greg) of Katy, formerly of Harlingen; Cheri Sloane Schradar of Waco, formerly of Corpus Christi; Boyd Malm of Tucson, formerly of Lyford; Dennis Malm (Debbie) of Adkins, formerly of Lyford; Russell Malm (Denise) of Midland, formerly of Lyford; Ron Bellatti Jr. (Pam, Laura Bellatti, Jim Bellatti, and Connie Bellatti of San Diego, California. She enjoyed being part of each of their lives and was deeply loved as "Aunt Janette".
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be put alongside husband, Bill Nicol at the Roselawn Cemetery & Mausoleum. No services are planned.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shenkenberg and his wonderful staff. A special thank you to her caregiver Ruby Reyes for all the years of care and support.
