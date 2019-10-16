|
|
Harlingen - Janice Faye Bradwell, age 84, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019. Janice was born November 21, 1934.
Education was very important to Janice she became a H.O.S.T.S Mentor for Stuart Place Elementary for many years. Janice was energetic, feisty and sassy. She enjoyed spending time with her family going out fishing being outdoors, gardening. Anyone who knew Janice knew that she loved her afternoon margaritas.
Janice is survived by; son Gordon (Patricia) Bradwell; son J. Scott (Gracie) Bradwell; and daughter Tanya (Genaro) Anderson. Janice also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She will forever be missed.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband + John Bradwell a US Navy Veteran.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A graveside service for Janice will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Bradwell family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 16, 2019