Harlingen, TX - "I have trusted in thy mercy. My heart shall be rejoiced in thy salvation" Psalm 13:5
Janie's journey ended on Nov. 16, 2020, daughter of Pedro and Lucia P. Mata, long term residents of Sebastian, Texas. Janie attended Lyford High School, attending Incarnate Word in San Antonio, then coming home to attend Texas Southmost College in Brownsville, where she graduated as a LVN in 1976. She worked at her vocation in Home Health, Day Care Nursing Homes, Private Home and Hospitals in the valley, lastly Rio Grande State Center, but hospice and teaching were truly her passions.
In 1979, she met and married Jack E. Ayoub and raised a daughter, help build a business and took part in the lives of family and friends as well as the community around them.
She is preceded by parents, as well as brothers, Pete Jr. and Jose Mata, as well as other extended family members.
Janie is survived by husband, of 41 years, Jack E. Ayoub, daughter, Erica Marie Banda (J.R.) of Houston, as well as grandchildren, Lucy Marie and Leo Banda, who were the loves of her life; other survivors include Manuel (Soila) Mata of Mission, Nestor (Maria Elena) Mata of Harlingen, Frances (Gabriel) Tamayo of Lytle, TX and Loretta Caro, sister-in-law, Austin, TX, as well as other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A private family service due to the COVID pandemic will take place at Trinity Funeral Home on Friday morning, then a private graveside service in Sebastian Cemetery at her parents and Pete Jr. gravesites.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Loaves and Fishes and St. Martin Catholic Church Building Fund.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550.
