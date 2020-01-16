|
San Benito - Javier De La Fuente 51 passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in San Benito. He was born on December 22, 1968 in San Benito to Roberto C. & Guadalupe O. De La Fuente.
Javier received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas A&I University and was a Certified Counselor. He was a retired teacher from San Benito CISD, and Houston ISD, and was a Counselor at Tropical Texas MHMR.
Javier loved his pets and enjoyed refurbishing items. His love and care for children with special needs led him to become an advocate for Special Need Children. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and had a passion for helping those in need.
His father Roberto C. De La Fuente preceded Javier in death.
Left to cherish his memory will be his mother Guadalupe O. De La Fuente, sister Melva I. Tamez, brothers Roberto De La Fuente Jr., and Margarito De La Fuente, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Visitation will on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday morning 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert De La Fuente, Gilbert De La Fuente, Margarito De La Fuente, Cris De La Fuente, Oscar Garza, and Mathew Tamez. Honorary will be Nicholas De La Fuente, Marky De La Fuente, Jonathan Tamez, and Ovidio De La Fuente
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77 San Benito, Texas 78586 (956)361-9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 16, 2020