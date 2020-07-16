Harlingen - Javier Omar Correa, 68, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born February 19, 1952 to Fermin Correa and Guadalupe Vasquez whom have predeceased him. He is survived by his sons, Javier "Tiger" and wife Amy Correa and Jesse Correa. Javier is also survived by grandchildren, Javier Omar Correa III, Jake Hemi Correa, Eliana Day Correa; several siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends, especially those at Barri Finance including his customers.Graveside service will be held at 10:00AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.