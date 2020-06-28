Tulsa - Jeanette Kalens, 77, former resident of Harlingen passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Jeanette was born August 6, 1942 in San Benito, Texas to Quinten Scott and Mary Edna Baker (Kretz). She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Jeanette was a Harlingen High School graduate, Class of 1960. She spent the majority of her career at the Harlingen Police Department as the Secretary to the Chief of Police. She later retired in Broken Arrow, OK.
Jeanette was preceded in passing by her parents, Quinten Scott; Mary Edna Baker and her beloved husband, Kenneth Kalens.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Debora Kalens and her spouse, Judy Fox; daughter, Sherryl Roberts and her spouse, Russell; son, Clark Kalens and his spouse, Anita; daughter, Vonda Garcia and her spouse, Jorge; her grandchildren, Nicole Duke and her spouse, Trace, Brian Burgio and his spouse, Alayna, Daniel Reyes, Valerie Reyes, Caleb Kalens and Malorie Kalens; her great-grandchildren, Decker Duke, Emerson Duke, Baylor Duke and Rylan Burgio; her aunt, sister and best friend, Annetta Hopkins (Kretz) and numerous other family members and friends.
Services were held at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, www.floralhaven.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 28, 2020.