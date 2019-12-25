|
Port Isabel - Jeanette Mundell Hoverson, 75, passed away after a brief struggle with cancer on December 23, 2019 while cared for by her loving family. Jeanette was born April 8, 1944 to parents Thomas and Rita Mundell in Ohio. She met her husband, Marshall, in Puerto Rico and they were married on April 20th of 1968. They have 3 children who enjoy spending time together as a family: Dawn, William, and Andrew. As someone who cared about helping others, Jeanette became a nurse and after a long career retired in 2005 along with her husband. They moved to the southern coast of Texas and made their new home in Port Isabel.
Jeanette was a strong and determined person who was a devout Catholic, an avid reader, and an experienced traveler. After marrying, Jeanette traveled with Marshall as he took a job opportunity overseas in Europe and then the Canary Islands. She and her family returned to the United States after a few years and settled in East Texas on a plot of land in the country outside of San Augustine. They enjoyed raising their children in the countryside where they tended a garden, picked wild blackberries, and swam in their pool on hot summer days.
Jeanette's favorite time of the year was Christmas and where she took great pride in decorating, cooking, and planning a special Christmas morning with her children and later grandchildren. Jeanette was a generous person, always wanted to help, and will be remembered by her bright, merry smile.
Her family took many vacations at South Padre Island with its beautiful beaches. She was excited when they were able to retire so close to their fondest family vacation spot. She enjoyed many good years of retirement and continued to visit the beach and travel with her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, her brother Thomas and his wife Janet, 3 children and their spouses Ainoy Manirath, Dawn Hoverson, and Yuxuan Liu, and 4 grandchildren she adored, Juliette, Addisyn, Sawyer, and Connor.
Her family is grateful for the service rendered by the staff of Valley Baptist Hospital who made her last days comfortable.
Funeral mass will held be at the Our Lady, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday, December 26th, 2019, at 1pm. The address is 705 S Longoria St, Port Isabel, TX 78578.
Jeanette was a supporter of American veterans and was particularly fond of the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans. If you would like to make any donation in her memory, you can visit their site at www.dav.org. This is a secure site with an option to dedicate the gift to an honoree.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 25, 2019