Harlingen - Jeannie Louise Maple died at home on February 3, 2020.
Jeannie was born in Beebe, AR on July 29, 1952 to Mertha Barnett and Lawrence Barnett, Jr. She graduated from La Feria High School in 1970. On October 5, 1970, she married Kenneth Maple and they founded Kenny's Funland Carnival that travels several states.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Barnett Jr., her husband Kenneth Maple Sr., and eldest son Kenneth Maple, Jr.
She is survived by her mother Mertha Barnett, her son Johnny Lee Maple (Kim), her daughter Susan Wells (Steve) and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 8, 2020