Laguna Vista, Texas - "And he said to him, "Truly I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise."



Luke 23:43



Jeffrey (Jeff) Keith Zimmerman, 61, of Laguna Vista, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 in San Benito, Texas.



Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and D'Ann Zimmerman. He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joe (Coche) Barrera.



He is survived by Rosie Zimmerman and their two children, Lindsey Zimmerman of Laguna Vista and William (Amanda) Zimmerman of Corpus Christi; their grandchildren: Nicolas Cole Camacho of Laguna Vista and Brett Samuel Zimmerman of Corpus Christi; his brother, Mike (Dolly) Zimmerman of Los Fresnos; his niece, Heidi (Sean) Mulroony of Cypress; and his nephew, Hans (Cat Conte) Zimmerman of Austin. Also surviving him is Lucila Barrera of Bayview and Ralph Barrera of Edinburg.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church located on 705 S. Longoria Street in Port Isabel, Texas.



A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeff's name may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria Street, Port Isabel, Texas 78578.



You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Jeffrey (Jeff) Keith Zimmerman at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary