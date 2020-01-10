Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:15 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Jennifer (Montemayor) Robles Obituary
Harlingen/Santa Rosa - Jennifer Montemayor Robles 42, of Harlingen entered into rest January 7, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa.

Jennifer leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Florencio Robles; daughters, Jazzlynn Robles and Raeven Robles; mother, Rosa (Kenneth) Wheelock; father, Antonio (Cathy) Montemayor, Sr.; brother, Antonio Montemayor, Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will begin Friday at 12 noon until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza chapel at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 10, 2020
