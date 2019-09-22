|
|
Lewisville - Jeremy Higginbotham Cruz, 39 from Lewisville, TX, went to be with the Lord on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Born October 28, 1979, in San Benito, Texas. Jeremy was a graduate of Los Fresnos High School class of 1997. He then went into the Air Force and served as an air traffic controller, then later went to study information technology where he earned his associates from ITT Technical Institute in 2003, then realized he had a talent for graphic design and attended The Art Institute of Dallas where he graduated in 2012 with his bachelors in Fine Arts. He then worked, the last 5 years, for Gemmy Industries in Coppell, Texas as a graphic designer, with people he loved.
Jeremy had a contagious smile and laugh. He always brighten up a room and there was not a person he wouldn't make laugh. He was loved by all who knew him. He had many friends whose lives he touched in ways that made them better, he was truly a beautiful soul.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Brenda Higginbotham Cruz, his uncles Joaquin Cruz, and Mark Higginbotham, his aunts Elizabeth Stone and Gale Daniel, his paternal grandfather Ricardo Cruz, and his maternal grandparents Ella Mae Higginbotham Simms and George Wilton Higginbotham.
Jeremy is survived and lovingly missed by his father, Erminio Cruz (Teri) of Los Fresnos, TX, his paternal grandmother Carmen Gonzalez Cruz, of Los Fresnos, TX, his maternal grandfather Gerald Simms of St. Augustine, FL; his uncles: Jose Cruz (Karen) of San Antonio, TX, Juan Cruz (Anne) of San Antonio, TX, Saul Cruz (Mary) of Los Fresnos, TX, Ricardo Cruz (Rosalinda) of Los Fresnos, TX, David Higginbotham (Susan) of Laguna Vista, TX, George Higginbotham (Licha) of Laguna Vista, TX; his aunts: Maria Garcia (Arturo) of Los Fresnos, TX and Ella Mae Warrell of Los Fresnos, TX; a brother, George Richard Cruz (Yexcelda) of Garland, TX, two sisters, Carmen Stephanie Cruz and Sandra Dawn Cruz Cortez both of Los Fresnos, TX; 3 nephews: Ryan Adam Cruz, Sean Rey Cruz and Liam Christopher Herring and 3 nieces: Claudia Alejandra Sanchez Byrd (Brandon), Miranda Renee Cortez and Marina Dawn Cortez, 2 great nephews and 19 cousins.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 22, 2019