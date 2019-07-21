|
|
Harlingen - Jerry A. Roberts, 77, was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 29, 1942 to Ed and Nannie B. (Anderson) Roberts. He grew up in Rio Hondo, TX. Jerry joined the army after high school and served his country honorably. Upon leaving the service, he moved to Houston, TX and began his long career in the automobile business. He passed away on July 15, 2019.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife, Jamie K. Roberts, sister Susan Westbrook (Mark), brother Steve Roberts (Janie), nephew Christopher Westbrook (Ellen), niece Megan Westbrook, stepdaughter Jennifer Lopez (John), stepson Jason Scogin, step grandsons Matthew and Jacob Lopez, several cousins, and many many friends.
As per Jerry's wishes there will be no services held.
Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.org), 8719 Colesville Rd Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910, the Harlingen Elks Lodge #1889, 1426 S. Commerce St. Harlingen, TX 78550 or the .
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 21, 2019