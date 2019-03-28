Home

Jerry Barrett


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Barrett Obituary
San Benito - Jerry Barrett aka Mr. Dr. Dodson, 70, a former medical administrator at Rio Hondo Medicine and Los Fresnos Medicine, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in San Benito, Texas.

The devoted father of Esther Dodson leaves behind his loving companion, Cheryl Dodson and is survived by 8 children, 16 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren and his Yorkie, Maxi.

Memorial service will be held at the Buck Ashcraft Funeral home on Saturday March 30th at 2pm with visitation beginning at 10am.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 28, 2019
