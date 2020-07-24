My deepest condolences go out to Danny’s whole family. I remember so many things I’ve shared with this wonderful family. Memories are the best thing we can have. Thank you for always making me feel welcome in your family. My prayers and love go out to each of you at this hard time. Maxine and Deborah I love you both. I pray his memory will bring you all healing for your loss. He went too soon. He was a kind person and I’m glad I knew him. RIP my friend. Rest now.

Billie Floyd