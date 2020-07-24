1/1
Jerry Daniel "Danny" Smith Sr.
1957 - 2020
San Benito - Jerry Daniel "Danny" Smith Sr. died unexpectedly at home on July 17th, 2020 in San Benito Texas at the age of 63.

Danny is survived by his mother, Maxine Shedd Smith, three siblings Linda Lee Perez, Deborah Annette Wheelock, Darryl Benjamin Smith, three sons Jerry Daniel Smith Jr., Clarence Ben Smith II, Woodrow Zane Smith, and his five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Jerry Solon Smith, paternal grandfather Clarence Ben Smith I, paternal grandmother Star Thalia McDaniel, maternal grandfather Walter Leonard "Jack" Shedd, and maternal grandmother Susie Viola Shedd.

Danny was born on February 15th, 1957 in Gilmore, Texas to Jerry and Maxine Smith. He was a skilled carpenter with an excellent work ethic. Danny had a heart for missions and, at the time of his death, was serving border towns in Mexico by providing meals and preaching a gospel message. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Benito Funeral Home

4 entries
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Danny’s whole family. I remember so many things I’ve shared with this wonderful family. Memories are the best thing we can have. Thank you for always making me feel welcome in your family. My prayers and love go out to each of you at this hard time. Maxine and Deborah I love you both. I pray his memory will bring you all healing for your loss. He went too soon. He was a kind person and I’m glad I knew him. RIP my friend. Rest now.
Billie Floyd
July 24, 2020
Jerry Daniel Smith Sr. (Danny) was kind hearted and a hard worker. He will be missed.
Russell Wheelock
Family
July 24, 2020
Deborah Wheelock
Sister
July 24, 2020
Danny was always kind, generous and warm-hearted to my family. He had a great sense of humor and always brightened our day. He was a hard worker, and never afraid of anything. I remember him diving off a high cliff into a river when everyone else was scared to do it. He was my cousin's cousin, so we considered him family.
Tom Murphrey
Family
