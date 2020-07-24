San Benito - Jerry Daniel "Danny" Smith Sr. died unexpectedly at home on July 17th, 2020 in San Benito Texas at the age of 63.
Danny is survived by his mother, Maxine Shedd Smith, three siblings Linda Lee Perez, Deborah Annette Wheelock, Darryl Benjamin Smith, three sons Jerry Daniel Smith Jr., Clarence Ben Smith II, Woodrow Zane Smith, and his five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Jerry Solon Smith, paternal grandfather Clarence Ben Smith I, paternal grandmother Star Thalia McDaniel, maternal grandfather Walter Leonard "Jack" Shedd, and maternal grandmother Susie Viola Shedd.
Danny was born on February 15th, 1957 in Gilmore, Texas to Jerry and Maxine Smith. He was a skilled carpenter with an excellent work ethic. Danny had a heart for missions and, at the time of his death, was serving border towns in Mexico by providing meals and preaching a gospel message. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
