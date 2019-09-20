|
|
Mercedes - Jerry Edward Pemberton, 70, of Mercedes, TX, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Jerry was raised in Southeast Missouri and honorably served for 20 years in The United States Air Force (TSGT). He then worked another 20 years for United Launch Alliance and retired in 2011 due to health complications with his heart. He was active in various sports throughout his life, including softball and bowling, had a love for family genealogy, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren in his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Elzie Pemberton, mother, Elena Mae Pemberton, and a brother, David Lee Pemberton Sr.
He is survived by his former spouse, Barbara Jean Pemberton; sons, James Cody (Marcie) Pemberton, Casey Wayne Pemberton; daughter, Candice Nicole (Albert) Garza; brother, Douglas Wayne Pemberton; sister, Florene Loflin; significant other, Diane O'Brien; grandchildren, Aylaia Sifuentes, Aylizha (Eric) Lighthill, Emilio Flores, Calista Davin, Nathaniel Pemberton, Daniel Pemberton, Austin Garza; and great-granddaughter, Caelynn Isabelle Lighthill.
Funeral Chapel Service and arrangements are made by and will be held at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home (439 S. Vermont Ave., Mercedes, Texas 78570) on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m (Chapel opens at 9 a.m., service at 10:00 a.m.) with internment to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery (2520 Inspiration Rd., Mission, Texas 78572.) under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 20, 2019