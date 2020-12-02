Jerry Daniel Pickering passed away on November 16, 2020 in Weslaco, TX. "Pick" was born in Monmouth, New Jersey on April 1, 1945. He considered himself a Texas as both his parents were from Texas. He served four years in the Air Force. He attended Texas Tech and was proud to bleed red and black. He worked for years as a computer systems analyst. He has worked for the Appraisal District in Austin and in Tyler. He then became a truck driver, loved seeing the country and being someplace different every day. He had just met his wife, Doris, and she joined him on the truck. Then he purchased property in the Valley and became an owner of a citrus grove. He had always wanted to be able to tell people he was outstanding in his field. His hobbies included racing cars while he was in the Air Force. He enjoyed fly-fishing, bench-rest shooting, photography, was a ham radio operator, did mechanical work on all the cars and motorcycles he owned. He was also an avid reader. Nothing fiction, just books on anything from photography to house building to investments. He last interest included a Facebook page for Veterans which gave them a place to talk. Only a veteran can understand what a veteran is going thru. He touched many lives giving them solace and strength.



"Pick" is survived by his wife, Doris, his children and grandchildren.



He was buried at the Veterans State Cemetery in Mission. Services were entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX



