Harlingen, Texas - Jesse Jesus Ramos, age 60, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Jesse was born October 10, 1959.
Jesse is survived by Mother - Julia Crivellone, Harlingen,TX, Son Jesse (Katie) Ramos, Independence, MO; Daughters - Christina Ramos, Chicago Heights, IL, Estrella Ramos, Springfield, IL Step Children: Angela, Heather, Kevin, Denia, and Aylin. Sisters: Sylvia (Steve) Covert, Oak Forest IL; Linda (Keith) Patton, Oak Forest IL; Milagros (Arturo) Robles, Chicago Heights, IL; Juanita (Marcus) Mayes, Chicago Heights, IL, Brothers: Anthony Ramos, Harlingen TX, Jose L. DeJesus Jr, Winchester, TN. Jesse also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, numerous Nephews/Nieces, Aunts/Uncles and Cousins all who will miss him dearly.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Ramos; Father/Step-fathers, Candelario Ramos, Jose L. DeJesus, Sr., Raymond Crivellone; Brother, Danny Ramos; Nephew, Desmond Ramos.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Ramos family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 12, 2020