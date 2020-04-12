Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Jesus Ramos


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Jesus Ramos Obituary
Harlingen, Texas - Jesse Jesus Ramos, age 60, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Jesse was born October 10, 1959.

Jesse is survived by Mother - Julia Crivellone, Harlingen,TX, Son Jesse (Katie) Ramos, Independence, MO; Daughters - Christina Ramos, Chicago Heights, IL, Estrella Ramos, Springfield, IL Step Children: Angela, Heather, Kevin, Denia, and Aylin. Sisters: Sylvia (Steve) Covert, Oak Forest IL; Linda (Keith) Patton, Oak Forest IL; Milagros (Arturo) Robles, Chicago Heights, IL; Juanita (Marcus) Mayes, Chicago Heights, IL, Brothers: Anthony Ramos, Harlingen TX, Jose L. DeJesus Jr, Winchester, TN. Jesse also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, numerous Nephews/Nieces, Aunts/Uncles and Cousins all who will miss him dearly.

Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Ramos; Father/Step-fathers, Candelario Ramos, Jose L. DeJesus, Sr., Raymond Crivellone; Brother, Danny Ramos; Nephew, Desmond Ramos.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Ramos family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -