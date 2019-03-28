Mercedes - Jesus De la Fuente, 101, lifelong farmer and WWII veteran passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home in Mercedes, Texas. He was born March 6, 1918 in Jimenez, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Jesus immigrated to Mercedes with his family at the age of 5 months and grew up working alongside his father who taught him how to live off the land, work the soil, plant, grow, and harvest crops each season.



He enlisted in the US Army on October 1, 1942 entering active service during World War



II. He served as a Private First Class in the 185th Coast Artillery- Battery E in the military occupation specialties of rigger, cannoneer, rifleman, and truck driver. He received military recognition in the form of the WWII Victory Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, and the American & EAME Theater Ribbons before he was honorably discharged on March 28, 1946 and continued in the Army Reserves until March 7, 1953. He was a member of the J.A. Garcia American Legion Post 172 of Mercedes.



In 1948, he fell in love with and married Cristina Salazar. They were married for thirty years and together they raised their three children, Lupita, Jesse & Paula. Cristina passed away October 23, 1978 but her love continued to have a strong presence in their lives.



Jesus was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe and Cesaria Alvarado De la Fuente, wife Cristina Salazar De la Fuente, brother Guadalupe De la Fuente, sisters Elvira Lozano, Lola Cavazos, Catarina Bocanegra, and Josefina Montelongo.



He will always be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lupita Gutierrez (Ed), son Jesse De la Fuente (Hilda), and daughter Paula D. Trudeau (Fred), grandchildren Criselda Rivas (Dave Sims), Christian Trudeau and Eva Thompson.



Pallbearers for his internment include Christian Trudeau, Dave Sims, Lorenzo Briones, Rodolfo Villa, Ricardo Maldonado, and Gilbert Sandoval.



We express our sincerest gratitude to Rossy Villarreal for her care of our father and extend a special thanks to Rodolfo Villa, Lorenzo Briones, Carla, VA nurses & staff, Greater Valley Hospice nurses and Chaplin Manny Portillo.



Visitation and viewing will be held at Garcia-Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes, Texas on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a recitation of Holy Rosary at 7



p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Mercedes, Texas on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. with internment following at Campacuas Memorial Cemetery.



Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 28, 2019