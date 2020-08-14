1/1
Jesus Francisco "Frank" Salazar
1952 - 2020
Harlingen - Jesus "Frank" Salazar 67, of Harlingen entered into the Lord's Kingdom July 27, 2020. He was born October 4, 1952 in Harlingen to Jose and Maria Salazar. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Gideon Salazar.

Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 38 years Maria Salazar; his son, Juan Francisco Salazar; 2 daughters, Brandy Salazar and Yvonne Torres; 10 grandchildren; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

Frank proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM.

Services will conclude at the funeral home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 14, 2020.
