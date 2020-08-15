Harlingen, TX - Jesus "Chuy" Orozco was called home by the Lord on July 24, 2020. Chuy was born on November 19, 1948 in Monterrey N.L. Mexico and lived in Harlingen, Texas all his life. He served in the United States Army from June 1966 until June 1969. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War #2410, lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans
, a member of the American Legion Post 205, the Catholic War Veterans, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2785 in the 1980s.He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Antonia Orozco. He is survived by his wife Matilde Zamora Orozco, her son, Orlando Cortez, and her grandchildren, Jonah and Hernan Cortez, one brother Hugo Garcia Cerrillo of Durango, Mexico, one sister Norma Garcia Luevano of Torreon, Mexico, three sons, Ramon (Leslie) Orozco of Corsicana, Texas, Ricardo (Laura) Orozco, Roberto (Patty) Orozco, one daughter, Patricia Orozco all of Harlingen, Texas, and two grandchildren, Angelica Orozco and Jayce Orozco, whom he loved unconditionally.
A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Anthony's Catholic School in Harlingen, Texas.