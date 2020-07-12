San Benito - Jesus (Jesse) Gonzalez, 56, loving father, devoted husband, brother, son, son in law, and uncle entered into eternal rest on Tuesday July 7, 2020.
Jesse was born in San Benito, Tx on August 30, 1963 to Pedro and Erminia Gonzalez of Rio Hondo, Tx. Jesse was a life-long resident of the Rio Hondo area. He was a graduate of Rio Hondo High School, pursued a career in the oil industry, and was based in Deer Park, Texas. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, and enjoyed watching them live. He also loved the "Friday Night Lights" with his in-laws supporting the Los Fresnos Falcon football team. His many interests included fishing, barbecuing with family, and traveling with his wife Diana (Trevino). Jesse was a tender, warm, loving, and caring man who loved to spend time with family. He adored his dogs and horses, but especially loved his precious hundred pound German Shepard Princess, who traveled with him for work. Jesse will be deeply missed by all.
Left to cherish his memory and celebrate his life is his wife Diana Trevino-Gonzalez; his sons Jesus Jr. and Sebastian; his parents: Pedro and Erminia Gonzalez; his sisters: Patty (Joe?) Cordero, Letty (Eddie) Olivares, and Edna Gonzalez; brother Johnny Joe (Gloria) Gonzalez, his in-laws Jose and Andrea Trevino; brothers-in-law: Jose (Connie) Trevino III, Ruben (Layla) Trevino, and Larry (Margaret) Trevino; sisters-in-law: Irene (Randy) Kretz and Patricia Trevino Headrick; along with countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will take place at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito on Monday, July 13th from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary scheduled for 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 am on Tuesday July 14th at St. Cecilia Church in Los Fresnos, Tx, with burial following at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Tx.
Pall bearers are Jose G. Trevino III, Ruben Trevino, Lauro Trevino, Johnny Joe Gonzalez, Bo Espinoza and Randy Kretz. Honorary Pall bearers are Jesus Jr., and Sebastian.
Due to current restrictions, this establishment will follow the 25% occupancy limit and all persons shall institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks. (may include bandanas, sewn, or cloth face coverings).
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or words of comfort to the family of Jesus Gonzalez at: www.thomaegarza.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.