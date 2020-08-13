Harlingen, TX - Jesus H. Reyes, age 66, passed on to the Lord's Kingdom on July 31, 2020 at Harlingen Medical Center. Born November 20, 1953 in Mexico City, Mexico the son of Jesus Reyes and Porfiria Martinez. He was a lifelong resident of the RGV settling in Harlingen after marrying the love of his life, Marina. Jesus served his country proudly in the United States Marines Corps. and was honorably discharged as Seargent Jesus H. Reyes. He continued his passion to serve his community as a Deacon for his church first at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen and currently at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, San Benito. He was also Chaplain of Pastoral Services at Harlingen Medical Center. Mr. Reyes was a charasmatic giver and servant of Our Lord in so many levels. He loved his Church, Family and Community and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, member of Sierra Club, member of the A.C.T.S., member of F.I.A.T. visitor to the sick, leader of the Marriage in Christ retreat, and a founding Charter member of the Order of Alhambra El Toro Caravan #271 .
Jesus is survived by to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Marina Reyes, his daughter, Susan Reyes, son, Jesse Reyes, daughter in law, Selina Reyes, Granddaughter, Callie M. Cox, Grandsons, Gunnar Reyes and Declan Reyes, his siblings, Hilarion Reyes, Rosa Bacon, Rodrigo Reyes, Adelita Reyes, Rafaela Tuttle and Ignacio Martinez Jr.. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Manuel Zamudio, Ermelinda Modragon, Andres Reyes, Guadalupe Garcia and Jerardo Martinez.
Due to current circumstances, services are limited to only immediate family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday evening at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 from 6 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Thursday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, San Benito with full military honors under the auspices of the Department of Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post #8788. Interment will follow to Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission, TX.
