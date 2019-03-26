|
Harlingen - Jesus L. Cariaga, Sr., 80 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born October 29, 1938 to the late Martin & Lydia Cariaga in Congregaccion, Garza, Mexico. He is preceded in death by his sisters Lupita C. Ratliff and Edelmira C. West; and a brother in law Ruben Felix.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 61 years Bertha L. Cariaga; his daughters and son Jesus, Jr. (Lupita), Cristela (Jesus) Martinez and Irma (Abel) Cariaga-Moya; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; his siblings Alfredo Cariaga, Martin (Teresa) Cariaga, Jr. and Janie Cariaga-Felix; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jesus Martinez, Zachary Martinez, Jesse Cariaga, III., Aaron Flores, Jacob Cariaga and Antonio Arias.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 26, 2019