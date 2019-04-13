|
|
Harlingen - Jesus "Jesse" Mateo Martinez, 66 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Velma Martinez; 5 children Alma Lisa, Destenie Linda, Juan Jesus, Jordan Lee and Luis Alberto; 2 brothers Cesario C. MArtinez and Guadalupe I. Martinez; and a sister Dolores Quiroz; numerous other relatives and a host of Friends. Funeral services will be celebrated today, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 13, 2019