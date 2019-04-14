|
La Feria - Jesus Ortiz Campos, 91 of La Feria, TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Maria Guadalupe Ortiz; a son Juan Ortiz; a daughter Odilia Ortiz; and a brother Emilio Ortiz.
Jesus is survived by his step son and step daughters Maria Elena Garcia, Carlos Manuel Garcia, Priscilla Garcia and Isabel Alicia (Gabriel) Garcia; his son and daughters Oralia Ortiz, Olga (Mario) Aleman, Jr., Ofilia (Guillermo) Espinoza, Jr., Olivia Ortiz and Jesus (Sara) Ortiz, Jr.; 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister Juana Ortiz Campos; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel of Palms. The funeral procession will depart the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel of Palms on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 9:15 am for a 10:00am Funeral service to be celebrated at All Saints Episcopal Church, 499 N. Reagan St. in San Benito, TX. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ray Luna, Jamel Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Ramiro Ortiz, David Ortiz and Guillermo Espinoza, III.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 14, 2019