San Benito, TX - Our Heavenly Father called his beloved son, Jesus (Chuy) Reza to his kingdom on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 86.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in San Benito, Texas in 1933 to Marcial and Cresencia Reza. He married the love of his life, Oralia Reza, and together raised three sons.
Jesus served in the United States Air Force where he eventually retired as a reservist. After he came back from serving in active duty, he ended up working as a mailman at the post office in San Benito until he retired. With that job, he instilled in his sons the importance of working hard to be successful even when things were so physically and mentally demanding. Much of his route was one that he had to walk many miles and he would never fail to get his mail delivered. Jesus always loved to talk to everyone and got much pleasure from making people smile and laugh with his quick wit. He considered everyone he met a friend and because of that he had so many.
Jesus very much enjoyed watching boxing and the Dallas Cowboys, even though many years they were not very good, and he showed that by always wearing one of their caps. Whenever people came to visit him, he would go out of his way to make them feel at home. He was a devout Christian and would make many trips to the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan and would also always find time to pray the rosary throughout the day.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marcial Reza; mother, Cresencia Munoz; and stepmother, Guadalupe.
Jesus is survived by his loving wife, Oralia "Yaya" Reza; three sons, Ruben and wife Celia, Robert and wife Gloria, Rick Reza; grandchildren, Ruben R. Reza and his wife Anne Marie, Roxann Reza, Racine Reza Lewis and her husband Shawn, Randy Reza and his wife Desiree, Rachelle Reza, and Robert Ray Reza II and his wife Felisha; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Cecilia Reza Rios and Norma Reza Rodriguez; and brothers, Salvador Reza and Rey Reza.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home.
A chapel service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home with military honors to be conducted by VFW Post 2035 of Brownsville, Texas.
A private graveside service will be held at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.
