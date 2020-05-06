Los Fresnos - Jesus "Chuy" Rosas, 67, passed from this life on May 3, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1953 to Florencio and Altagracia Diaz Rosas in Tierra Nueva, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
Jesus worked for more than 40 years in the grocery business before his retirement. He was a valued employee of El Centro Supermarket and Lopez Supermarket in Los Fresnos (formerly Mike's Supermarket). In his spare time, Jesus enjoyed watching boxing, NASCAR races, and his favorite NFL team - the Dallas Cowboys.
Jesus was preceded in death by his parents, Florencio and Altagracia Rosas, and a sister, Lilia Rosas.
Left to treasure Jesus' memory is his loving wife of 41 years, Herlinda Rosas; children, Jessica (David) Vasquez, Belinda (Ramiro III) Rodriguez, and Jaime (Prima Jan) Rosas; grandchildren, Maylynn and Jesus David Vasquez, Alexia, Alethea, and Harper Rosas; brothers, Antonio, Victor (Rocio), Oscar (Elizabeth), and Ricardo (Nilda) Rosas; sisters, Felipa Robles, Juana (Roberto) Anaya, Sylvia (Juventino) Valdez, Angelica (Javier) Cano, and Rosalinda (Hilario) Jasso.
The Rosas family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Jesus will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX with Jesus' longtime friend, Father Joe Villalon, Jr. officiating a graveside service.
Ricardo Rosas, Edio Robles, Jr., Florencio Robles, Hilario Jasso, Sr., Juan Francisco Zavala, Gerardo Vasquez, and Alberto Vasquez are honored to serve as pallbearers.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Jesus's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Jesus worked for more than 40 years in the grocery business before his retirement. He was a valued employee of El Centro Supermarket and Lopez Supermarket in Los Fresnos (formerly Mike's Supermarket). In his spare time, Jesus enjoyed watching boxing, NASCAR races, and his favorite NFL team - the Dallas Cowboys.
Jesus was preceded in death by his parents, Florencio and Altagracia Rosas, and a sister, Lilia Rosas.
Left to treasure Jesus' memory is his loving wife of 41 years, Herlinda Rosas; children, Jessica (David) Vasquez, Belinda (Ramiro III) Rodriguez, and Jaime (Prima Jan) Rosas; grandchildren, Maylynn and Jesus David Vasquez, Alexia, Alethea, and Harper Rosas; brothers, Antonio, Victor (Rocio), Oscar (Elizabeth), and Ricardo (Nilda) Rosas; sisters, Felipa Robles, Juana (Roberto) Anaya, Sylvia (Juventino) Valdez, Angelica (Javier) Cano, and Rosalinda (Hilario) Jasso.
The Rosas family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Jesus will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX with Jesus' longtime friend, Father Joe Villalon, Jr. officiating a graveside service.
Ricardo Rosas, Edio Robles, Jr., Florencio Robles, Hilario Jasso, Sr., Juan Francisco Zavala, Gerardo Vasquez, and Alberto Vasquez are honored to serve as pallbearers.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Jesus's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 6, 2020.