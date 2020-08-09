Houston - Jesus Saldana Rivera, 60 of Houston, entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1959 in Harlingen, Texas to Maria Crisanta Saldana and Camerino Rivera.He left the valley to serve his country in The United States Marine Corps. After the military, he continued his career in public service. He is survived by his daughter Rebekah Rivera.Visitation will begin Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020.