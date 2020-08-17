San Benito - Jesusita Soto 58, of San Benito entered into rest August 15, 2020. She was born February 21, 1962 in San Benito to Nasario and Aurora Soto. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister and brother in law, Adele (Ruben) Martinez.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Richard Anthony Salinas; daughter, Maria Guadalupe Lopez; 8 grandchildren; 5 siblings, Pete (Lupita) Soto, Tina Garza, Elena (Willie) Cruz, Rocky (Irene) Soto, Dolly (Ruben) Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be begin today (Monday) at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a holy rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.