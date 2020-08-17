1/1
Jesusita "Sue" Soto
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesusita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Benito - Jesusita Soto 58, of San Benito entered into rest August 15, 2020. She was born February 21, 1962 in San Benito to Nasario and Aurora Soto. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister and brother in law, Adele (Ruben) Martinez.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Richard Anthony Salinas; daughter, Maria Guadalupe Lopez; 8 grandchildren; 5 siblings, Pete (Lupita) Soto, Tina Garza, Elena (Willie) Cruz, Rocky (Irene) Soto, Dolly (Ruben) Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be begin today (Monday) at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a holy rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved