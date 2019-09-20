Home

Jimmy Lee Galloway


1951 - 2019
Harlingen - Jimmy Lee Galloway, age 67, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019. Jimmy was born November 4, 1951.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 45 years Rita Joy Galloway; daughter Shannon Galloway (Melissa); and daughter Kelly Galloway (Lollie).

A celebration of life for Jimmy will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Grace Luthern Church, 1001 E Jackson Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Galloway family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 20, 2019
