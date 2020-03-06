Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Agnes Bauer


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Agnes Bauer Obituary
La Féria - La Feria - Joan Agnes Bauer, 87, passed away on March 3, 2020, in Gonzales, Texas.

Joan was born May 24, 1932, to Paul and Susie Arendt in Lindsay, Texas, having a Christian upbringing on the family farm, the youngest of 16 children.

She fell in love with Albert Bauer and spent her married life south of La Feria on "Little 80" farm. She was a homemaker, rearing their 8 children, and began her postal career, initially part-time, then accepted a position as postmaster at Santa Maria. She retired in 1992, and enjoyed traveling the US with Albert. Joan enjoyed her family and friends, birds, and gardening, especially flowers.

She is survived by her children: Michele Knauf (Robert) of Muenster, Daniel Bauer (Ramona) of Harlingen, Karen Smith (Paul) of Cost, John Bauer (Judy) of La Feria, Joe Bauer (Kristina) of Pearland, Therese Roder (Brian) of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeanne Bauer (Jason Fain) of Cleburne, daughter-in-law Ophie Bauer of Harlingen, and sister Lu Voth of Muenster. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert; son, Paul; grandson, Austin; 5 sisters, 6 brothers, and second husband Hilbert Huffine.

Visitation will be at Trinity Funeral Home in Harlingen 6:00 pm on Friday, March 6, with rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier, La Feria, on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 am with burial following at Restlawn Memorial, La Feria.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -