La Féria - La Feria - Joan Agnes Bauer, 87, passed away on March 3, 2020, in Gonzales, Texas.
Joan was born May 24, 1932, to Paul and Susie Arendt in Lindsay, Texas, having a Christian upbringing on the family farm, the youngest of 16 children.
She fell in love with Albert Bauer and spent her married life south of La Feria on "Little 80" farm. She was a homemaker, rearing their 8 children, and began her postal career, initially part-time, then accepted a position as postmaster at Santa Maria. She retired in 1992, and enjoyed traveling the US with Albert. Joan enjoyed her family and friends, birds, and gardening, especially flowers.
She is survived by her children: Michele Knauf (Robert) of Muenster, Daniel Bauer (Ramona) of Harlingen, Karen Smith (Paul) of Cost, John Bauer (Judy) of La Feria, Joe Bauer (Kristina) of Pearland, Therese Roder (Brian) of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeanne Bauer (Jason Fain) of Cleburne, daughter-in-law Ophie Bauer of Harlingen, and sister Lu Voth of Muenster. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert; son, Paul; grandson, Austin; 5 sisters, 6 brothers, and second husband Hilbert Huffine.
Visitation will be at Trinity Funeral Home in Harlingen 6:00 pm on Friday, March 6, with rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier, La Feria, on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 am with burial following at Restlawn Memorial, La Feria.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2020