Joann Jane (Adams) Deputy


1932 - 2019
Joann Jane (Adams) Deputy Obituary
Humble - Joann Jane Deputy, 87, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Humble, Texas.

Joann was born on August 9, 1932, daughter of the late Robert and Glennis Adams in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1950 and attended both Ball State Teachers College, Muncie, Indiana and Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. Following her graduation, she pursued her career as a music educator with the Fort Wayne Community Schools. In retirement, she and her husband, Robert, moved to Harlingen, Texas where she attended Wesley United Methodist Church and directed the bell choir for several years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert Lee Deputy in 2005 and her loving daughters Sarah Deputy in 2016 and Jane Deputy in 2019.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her; loving sister Patricia Avery of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and brother James Adams of Wolcottville, Indiana; devoted sons Andrew Deputy of Kernersville, North Carolina and John Deputy of Humble, Texas; and six granddaughters and two grandsons.

While the family will be holding a private memorial, they ask her friends to remember her in their own way.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the music program of your local school or church in her memory.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 31, 2019
