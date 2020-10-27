1/1
Joe Cisneros Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Joe Cisneros Jr., 84, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Harlingen, Texas to Joe Sr. and Linnie Wayland Cisneros. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary R. Cisneros and his parents.

Joe began an early career starting at the age of 17 in the Marines and later became the youngest police officer in Harlingen, Texas and later on served as a police officer in Victoria, Texas. In 1965, Joe switched his career as a wielder and retired after so many dedicated years. He was a life long resident of East Gate Mobile Home Park in Harlingen, Texas.

Joe is survived by his son Joe P. Cisneros; 3 step-sons; step-granddaughter Kaci Kasper; 1 niece and 1 nephew, and several nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved