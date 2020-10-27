Harlingen - Joe Cisneros Jr., 84, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Harlingen, Texas to Joe Sr. and Linnie Wayland Cisneros. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary R. Cisneros and his parents.Joe began an early career starting at the age of 17 in the Marines and later became the youngest police officer in Harlingen, Texas and later on served as a police officer in Victoria, Texas. In 1965, Joe switched his career as a wielder and retired after so many dedicated years. He was a life long resident of East Gate Mobile Home Park in Harlingen, Texas.Joe is survived by his son Joe P. Cisneros; 3 step-sons; step-granddaughter Kaci Kasper; 1 niece and 1 nephew, and several nieces and nephews.