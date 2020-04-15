|
San Benito - Joe Lopez went to be with the Lord at Valley Baptist Medical Center on April 11, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas, at the age of 56.
Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Scharlene Davie Lopez; brother, Martin Lopez, and miscarried son, Noel Lopez. He is survived by his father, Natividad Lopez; wife, Adriana Banda Lopez; daughter, Leanna Scharlene Quiroga and son-in-law, Reymundo Quiroga II; son, Joe Martin Lopez; brothers, Natividad Lopez Jr. (Celia), Edubijes "Vic" Lopez (Mary V.), Phillip Lopez (Graciela), Bernard Lopez, George Lopez (Rosa), Charles Lopez; sisters, Elma Nickeson (Mike) and Bertha Lopez; and 46 nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Joe was born on September 25, 1963, in San Benito, Texas, to Natividad and Scharlene Lopez. He married Adriana Banda, his junior high school sweetheart, in 1991. Over time, Joe and Adriana welcomed two children into their lives, and Joe became a loving and devoted father. His children remember him as a man with a larger-than-life personality who was not afraid to show how much he loved them. He was a gentle giant whose voice would break and his eyes would well up with happy tears when talking about his children and his wife.
Joe was an accomplished welder and fence installer who took great pride in his work on various projects around the Rio Grande Valley, such as the Tomates International Bridge and the Raymondville Detention Center. He often used his skills to lend a helping hand to anyone he knew. He also took great pride in his role in students' education by driving them safely to and from school for 20 years with Los Fresnos CISD, San Benito CISD, and most recently, Harlingen CISD.
Joe was a beloved friend who volunteered his time and skills whenever asked. He is fondly remembered by his childrens' friends for the great times he helped create for them, always making sure to cook for them or order pizza at a moment's notice. Joe's impact on not only his childrens', but their friends' lives, is sure to live on and provide a legacy that only a true family man can create.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Graveside funeral service will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his son, Joe M. Lopez, brothers, Phillip Lopez, Charles Lopez, Edubijes Lopez, Bernard Lopez, Natividad Lopez Jr. and son-in-law, Reymundo Quiroga II. Honorary pallbearers will be George Lopez, Alfonso Villafuerte, Damian Sanchez, Phillip E. Lopez, and Ruben Aguilar.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 15, 2020