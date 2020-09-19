1/1
Joe Philip Mota
1954 - 2020
Harlingen - Joe Philip Mota 66, of Harlingen entered into rest Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born February 27, 1954 in Harlingen, TX to Mariano and Rosa Mota.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Roman Isaac Berlanga.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Maria Mota; 3 children, Francis (Jorge) Leal, Elizabeth Mota (Cesar Berlanga), Joseph Mota (Elizabeth Flores); 7 grandchildren, Ana, Ariel, Jorge, Jovanni, Joshua, Jonathan and Josiah; 4 sisters, Gloria Merritt, Alice (Terry) Hollars, Elsa (Carlos) Cavazos, Rosemary (Alex) Valdez.

Joe was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was kindhearted, respectful and always willing to help someone out. A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held today (Saturday) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Sunday, 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will held Monday, September 21, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 PM for a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
