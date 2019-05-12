Sun City, AZ/San Benito - Joe "Tiger" Rodriguez passed away very peacefully at his home in Sun City, AZ, with his loving wife, Matilde, by his side, on September 15, 2015, at the age of 77. Joe was born and raised in San Benito, TX, and graduated from San Benito High School in 1957. He played several years with the Mighty Greyhounds under Coach Helms, where he got the nickname of "Tiger", because he used to always terrorize the opposing quarterbacks. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, and after his honorable discharge, settled in California, where he spent most of his life working in the aircraft industry and real estate, until he moved to Sun City, AZ, where he spent the last few years of his life.



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Matilde, his two sons Joe (Robin), James, and two grandsons, Jordan and Chase. Joe also leaves behind 5 sisters, Anita (Jack) Cruea, Nickie (Michael) Roggen, Josie (Dick) Walsh, Janie (Armando) Terrones, Minnie (Vince) Caquimbal, three brothers, Tony (Zulema), Gilbert, and Lupe (Cheryl), and numerous nephews and nieces, to cherish all the wonderful memories.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jose, his mother, Genoveva, and his older sister, Alicia Travelle.



Joe's wishes were to be cremated and for his ashes to be brought and buried in San Benito, his hometown. Four years later, his wish will be granted. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:00am, at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church in San Benito. A funeral procession will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Cemetery, where Joe will be interred in the Mont Meta Mausoleum, his final resting place. This is an open invitation for all who knew our brother to attend and pay their final respects.



You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Joe "Tiger" Rodriguez at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 12, 2019