Joe Weaver Jr. Obituary
Los Indios, TX - Joe Weaver Jr., 77, of Los Indios, Texas passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Odilia Longoria Weaver.

Survivors include his wife, Lucia; his children, Joe III, Carolyn (Freddie) Veliz, and Lorraine Weaver; four grandchildren; his siblings, Jimmy (Sylvia) Weaver, Margaret (Mason) Vega, and Gilbert (Sonia) Weaver.

Visitation begins today, March 19, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church in San Benito with cremation to follow.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 19, 2019
