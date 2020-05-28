Harlingen - Joel "Joe" Alcala, age 63, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Joel is survived by his loving wife, Guadalupe Alcala and his children Joel Alcala (Marisa); Fidencio Alcala (Pita); Frances Garcia; Sadie Alcala (Rigo); Patricia Alcala; Kristy Alcala (Javier); Hilda Alcala (Joe); Stephanie Alcala (Richie); Felix Alcala (Christina); Lisa Alcala (Chris); Linda Alcala (Danny); Juan Alcala (Valerie); and Angel Alcala. Joe also leaves behind 51 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons who will always cherish his memory.
Joe was preceded in death by; daughter + Sandy Alcala; father + Alfredo Alcala and mother + Josefina Guajardo; sister + Connie Lopez.
Visitation for Joe will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM rosary at 7:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Alcala family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 28, 2020.