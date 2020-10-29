1/1
John Clinton McGibeny
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - John Clinton McGibeny, 84, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home in Harlingen.

John was born January 28, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Dan and Ida McGibeny. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Nurrie Johnson. Following 2 years in the Army, he began his lifelong association with IBM. He and Nurrie eventually relocated their family to the Rio Grande Valley, raising their 4 children in La Feria. John enjoyed shooting, making model airplanes, and working on his old Triumph. He was known for his off the wall stories, long winded voicemails and ability to find humor in most situations. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

John is survived by his wife, Nurrie McGibeny, his four children, Wesley McGibeny (Teri), Sharon Johnson (Charles Garner), Tracy Bredemeyer (Terry) and Mark McGibeny (Isabel), his eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his parents Dan and Ida McGibeny and his sister Jana Anderson.

Due to circumstances, there will be no visitation or services. For those wishing, a memorial donation may be made to the American Heart Association or the Salvation Army.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved