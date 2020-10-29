Harlingen - John Clinton McGibeny, 84, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home in Harlingen.
John was born January 28, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Dan and Ida McGibeny. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Nurrie Johnson. Following 2 years in the Army, he began his lifelong association with IBM. He and Nurrie eventually relocated their family to the Rio Grande Valley, raising their 4 children in La Feria. John enjoyed shooting, making model airplanes, and working on his old Triumph. He was known for his off the wall stories, long winded voicemails and ability to find humor in most situations. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
John is survived by his wife, Nurrie McGibeny, his four children, Wesley McGibeny (Teri), Sharon Johnson (Charles Garner), Tracy Bredemeyer (Terry) and Mark McGibeny (Isabel), his eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents Dan and Ida McGibeny and his sister Jana Anderson.
Due to circumstances, there will be no visitation or services. For those wishing, a memorial donation may be made to the American Heart Association
or the Salvation Army.